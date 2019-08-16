A Houston County judge will consider revoking bond for a Dothan man charged with manslaughter after his 2-year-old son died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle at the family’s home.
District Court Judge Benjamin Lewis issued an order setting a bond revocation hearing later this month for Robert Patrick King as a result of King’s Aug. 10 arrest for public intoxication.
King, 36, is charged with manslaughter and first-degree possession of marijuana along with the child’s mother, Melinda King, 37, of Dothan.
Their child, 2-year-old Castiel King, was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle outside the family’s east Dothan home on June 28. Police believe the child climbed into the car about 3:15 p.m. and remained there about four hours before an older sibling found him.
The hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22. However, defense attorney Billy Joe Sheffield II, filed a motion requesting the court to move the hearing from Aug. 22 to Aug. 19. Sheffield stated in his motion he was unable to attend the hearing scheduled for Aug. 22 due to unforeseen circumstances.
At this time Lewis had not issued a new order.
Police say the parents were under the influence of intoxicants when the boy slipped out of the house and into a parked car in temperatures approaching the mid-90s.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.
According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. Punishment for conviction of a Class B felony can include prison sentences of between two and 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000.
King has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 6. No date has been set for Melinda King’s preliminary hearing at this time.
