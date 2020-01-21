A capital murder trial scheduled for Feb. 3 for a Dothan man charged in a 2016 slaying has been continued
Joshua Crawford Tew faces capital murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 36-year-old Amanda Bond.
Court document show Tew’s defense attorney Matthew Lamere filed a motion requesting a continuance in the case saying the mitigation expert for the defense needed time to interview several witnesses.
Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick issued an order granting the continuance. However, prosecutors filed a motion requesting the court reconsider, as the state is ready to proceed with case.
Derrick denied the state’s motion. A new trial date has not been scheduled at this time.
Court documents show on June 6, 2017, Tew entered pleas of not guilty, and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He will use the insanity defense at trial.
According to police, Tew killed Bond by striking her in the head with a piece of wood while abducting or attempting to abduct her on Oct 31, 2016. Bond’s body was found about two weeks after she was murdered.
Tew has a substantial record of previous arrests, including arrests for theft of property, domestic violence, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
“This has been very hard on all of us,” said Faye Rodgers, a sister of the victim. “Every day is a struggle. We miss Amanda. I myself, my sister Shelley, and our mother just want justice served. Amanda did not deserve to die this way. No one deserved to lose their life by having their head beaten in,” Rodgers said.
