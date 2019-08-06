thornton burks

Nattle Lorraine Thornton, 38, and Precious Latoya Burks, 29, both of Dothan, are charged with third-degree theft of property.

 Dothan Police Department

Two Dothan women were arrested Monday, Aug. 5, after police say they both shoplifted multiple times from Dothan’s eastside Winn Dixie.

Nattle Lorraine Thornton, 38, and Precious Latoya Burks, 29, both of Dothan, are charged with third-degree theft of property.

According to Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins, Thornton and Burks visited eastside Winn Dixie multiple times during the time frame of July 29 through Aug. 5, shoplifting $542.79 worth of merchandise from the grocery store.

“The two female suspects were recognized yesterday by Winn Dixie employees and the employees called police,” Watkins said. “As officers approached the two females yesterday, merchandise belonging to Winn Dixie was located in their possession. During the investigation it was determined the two suspects stolen more than $500 worth of hygiene products from Winn Dixie.”

Burks is currently out of jail on a $1,000 bond. Thornton is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments