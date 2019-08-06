Two Dothan women were arrested Monday, Aug. 5, after police say they both shoplifted multiple times from Dothan’s eastside Winn Dixie.
Nattle Lorraine Thornton, 38, and Precious Latoya Burks, 29, both of Dothan, are charged with third-degree theft of property.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins, Thornton and Burks visited eastside Winn Dixie multiple times during the time frame of July 29 through Aug. 5, shoplifting $542.79 worth of merchandise from the grocery store.
“The two female suspects were recognized yesterday by Winn Dixie employees and the employees called police,” Watkins said. “As officers approached the two females yesterday, merchandise belonging to Winn Dixie was located in their possession. During the investigation it was determined the two suspects stolen more than $500 worth of hygiene products from Winn Dixie.”
Burks is currently out of jail on a $1,000 bond. Thornton is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
