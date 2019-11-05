A Dothan woman faces theft charges after she allegedly stole a 2012 Lincoln MKX last month.
Amanda Kay Gunter, 31, of Dothan, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree theft of property.
Police say Gunter and two other females had just met and the three females were riding around the Ross Clark Circle with plans of renting a motel room. However, before they could arrive at a motel, an argument among the women broke out.
“The investigation determined at some point in time during the disagreement the owner of the vehicle exited the vehicle and Ms. Gunter took off in the vehicle,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “A warrant was issued for Ms. Gunter’s arrest and she was taken into custody Monday.”
Magill said the vehicle was located in the 3700 block of Ross Clark Circle.
Gunter was released from the Houston County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
