A former Abbeville police chief fired in April is seeking relief through a First Amendment complaint after being fired in April after criticizing the Henry County Sheriff's office.
Attorneys for Noel Vanlandingham recently filed an amended complaint adding First Amendment retaliation to his client’s lawsuit.
Vandlandingham’s dismissal stems from a recorded conversation Vanlandingham had with a resident related to her arrest by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The conversation was recorded by the resident.
During the conversation, Vanlandingham is purportedly critical of a Henry County sheriff’s deputy who arrested the resident and the manner in which he believes the Sheriff’s Office is run. The resident posted the recorded conversation online.
Abbeville City Council members voted to fire police Vanlandingham during a regularly scheduled city council meeting held April 6.
In the amended complaint, attorney Dustin Fowler says his client has a federal protected right to free speech under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.
The complaint states that when his client spoke with the resident during the conversation, he spoke as a citizen on a matter of public concern. When Vanlandingham opposed and criticized the conduct of the defendants, he spoke as a citizen on a matter of public concern, and when his client filed his lawsuit against the city of Abbeville alleging a violation of the First Amendment, he engaged in activity protected by the First Amendment. Fowler goes on to declare his client’s protected speech caused the city’s decision to terminate his client.
Vanlandingham is seeking back pay calculated on quarterly basis, including interest, compensatory damages to be determined by the trier of fact, punitive damages, reinstatement and/or reasonable front pay, expungement of Vanlandingham’s suspension and termination from his record, relief which is fair, just and equitable, interest, costs including reasonable attorney fees; and annual training conducted by a third party for a period of 10 years to the city of Abbeville’s elected officials, managers, supervisor and or human resources employees on avoiding retaliation in employment.
Fowler is requesting a jury trial.
