First responders focus on community while battling coronavirus fears

First responders across the Wiregrass area are working to maintain a delicate balance between protecting their community and protecting themselves and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2019, more than 200 police officers took their own lives with their guns. The number is expected to increase for 2020 due to the coronavirus.
“I believe by June, maybe mid-summer,we will see an increase in suicides not only in law enforcement but as a whole,” said Dr. Tim Faulk, a member of Crisis Doctors & Associates, a diplomat and board-certified expert in traumatic stress through the American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress.
Faulk is an approved instructor for the Assisting Individuals in Crisis and Group Crisis Intervention programs and the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation, and he provides critical-incident training for the Headland Police Department, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County 911, and the Dothan Fire Department. One of his goals is to provide the Alabama Law Enforcement Alliance for Peer Support (ALLEAPS) training to first responders to decrease incidents of post-traumatic stress disorder and lower the suicide rate.
“It’s not the fact that first responders are working long shifts, that’s not what is weighing on first responders’ minds,” Faulk said. “What seems to be building up is stress and anxiety in first-responders is the fact no one knows if they are taking anything home to their families. They worry and they have concerns. They are human. This virus is also placing additional anxiety on dispatch workers. They are performing the extra steps needed to make sure the person needing assistance isn’t showing symptoms of the virus. That information needs to be collected and transferred to the medical first responder or officer. That individual needs to be alerted for their safety, and that quest is adding worry and concern to our dispatchers. They want to make sure not only are they taking care of the emergency situation at hand, but they also want to protect that first-responder.”
Faulk’ is afraid that by mid-summer, financial damage, stress, and anxiety caused by the coronavirus may take a toll on first responders. But the predication could change if first-responders seek help through ALLEAPs.
“There is someone to talk to,” Faulk said. “There are many ways ALLEAPS can help first responders and dispatchers cope with the stress and anxiety they may be facing related to the coronavirus. We have programs available that are designed to decrease anxiety and stress. If a first responder feels they must seek help, I urge that person to visit the ALLEAPS website at www.alleaps.org or call 833-219-2461. Someone is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Remember, you are not alone.”
