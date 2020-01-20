MARIANNA, Florida – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects, including three juveniles, in connection with a weekend grand theft auto case.
Lamarious Powell, 19, and Delontrey Dixon, 19, both of Marianna, were arrested and charged with grand theft auto. The three juveniles were arrested and face a grand theft auto charge, but their names are not being released.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, deputies received a call from a resident who identified a vehicle in the Marianna, Florida, Walmart parking lot, that belonged to the caller’s father-in-law.
“The caller/witness was watching the vehicle as he waited for law enforcement,” Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III said. “He observed five males exit the store and began walking towards the stolen vehicle. When the suspects saw the caller/witness near the vehicle, they changed direction and walked behind the Pilot Travel Center. Two males circled around and attempted to approach the vehicle. The caller/witness challenged the suspects and told them they were not taking the car.”
As the caller/witness challenged the suspects, deputies arrived on scene. The suspects fled on foot, but were later apprehended at nearby businesses. All five suspects were positively identified. Video surveillance from Walmart showed the suspect exiting the vehicle as they arrived at the store.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered an AR-15 from inside the vehicle. Items were also recovered by nearby shrubbery that is believed to be stolen from the store. Investigators are working to determine if all items might be stolen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.