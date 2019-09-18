A Houston County grand jury will consider the cases against four Wiregrass men facing capital murder and attempted murder charges in a May 25 shooting on Florida Avenue in Dothan.
Willie Blackmon, 18, Kaleb Tubbs, 18, both of Dothan, Carlos Lindsey, 17, of Elba, and David Key, 21, of Abbeville, are charged with capital murder-robbery, capital murder-burglary, capital murder- of two or more victims, capital murder-under the age of 14 years, and attempted murder for the May 25 shooting death of Shawn Bernard Callins, 35, of Dothan, and causing critical injury to Kanesha Lee, 31, of Dothan, and the death of Lee’s infant child.
Court documents show Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis recently bound the cases over to a grand jury, which will determine if enough evidence is presented to indict the men on their current charges.
According to police, Key, Blackmon, Lindsey, and Tubbs attempted to rob Callins while inside his residence on Florida Avenue in Dothan on May 25. Callins reportedly resisted and he was shot and killed. Lee, who was 6 ½ months pregnant, was shot twice during the incident. The woman suffered severe blood loss and was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, which has a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The baby was delivered in an emergency C-section and placed on life support before dying on June 21.
