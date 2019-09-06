An Okaloosa County bus driver was arrested Thursday and is charged with one count of child abuse.
According to police, 56-year-old Evelyn Fields of Walton County is accused of forcefully shaking the arms of a wheelchair-bound, non-verbal child. The child also has a condition that causes weak bones.
The alleged incident occurred Aug. 16, on a Silver Sands School bus in Fort Walton Beach.
The boy had reportedly been clapping and making noises.
Police say a bus camera video shows Fields yelling in the child’s face, forcefully shaking his arms, and poking him in the side of the head, investigators said.
No bond information is available at this time.
