A Holmes County, Florida, couple faces a felony animal cruelty charge after the deputies discovered roughly 90 animals chained to trees, and no access to fresh water or food.
Ferrell D. Godfrey, 55, and Marianne L. Godfrey, 60, of Westville, Florida, were arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said deputies responding to the Godfreys’ residence on an unrelated complaint observed 90 dogs, many of which were chained to trees or crowded together in an outside pen with no access to fresh food or water.
“Many of the animals appear to be severely malnourished and/or seriously injured and suffering from untreated wounds,” Tate said.
Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport, Florida, was contacted by the sheriff’s office and is assisting with the case.
“Alaqua Animal Refuge is checking to see if any of these animals have microchips. So far, the refuge has determined one dog was stolen out of South Florida.
An investigation it was determined Marianne Godfrey has a previous animal cruelty charge in Houston County, Alabama, Tate said. Court records show Godfrey was convicted in June 2011 a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Anyone who thinks a dog belonging to them may have been at this home, or anyone wishing to make a donation to the refuge, should contact the Alaqua Animal Refuge at 850-880-6399.
