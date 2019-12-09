CAMPBELLTON, Florida – Investigators arrested a Florida couple accused of transporting narcotics across the state line from Alabama to Florida and attempting to make a drug transaction with an undercover law enforcement agent.
Christin Anne Stackhouse, 32, of Zephyrhills, Florida, was arrested Sunday and charged with sell/deliver a controlled substance, and trafficking a controlled substance. Also arrested and charged is Jason Allen Poyner, 39, of Graceville, Florida. He is charged with principle to sell/deliver a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the office initiated an undercover investigation into the ongoing sales of prescription medication suspected to be regularly sold by Stackhouse and Poyner near the state line.
“An investigator with the sheriff’s office narcotics division posed as a perspective buyer where he arranged the narcotics transaction,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III. “The undercover agent met with Stackhouse and Poyner in the Campbellton area where Stackhouse, with assistance from Poyner, transported the narcotics across the state line and sold a quantity of narcotics to the agent.”
According to Roberts, surveillance teams with the narcotics division, with the assistance of uniformed patrol, conducted a traffic stop on the targeted vehicle at the conclusion of the transaction. The couple was taken into custody without incident. The money utilized to purchase the narcotics was retrieved from Stackhouse’s possession. An additional quantity of US currency was also seized.
No additional information is available. The case is ongoing.
