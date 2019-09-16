Desrocher_Seitzer
A Florida couple faces theft charges after allegedly stealing a phone from a laundry customer.

Jonathan Michael Desrocher, 37, of Deland, Florida, and Erica Tricia Seitzer, 33, of Springhill, Florida, were arrested Saturday. Desrocher is charged with third-degree theft of property, using false identity to obstruct justice, and third-degree possession of forged instrument. Seitzer is charged with third-degree theft of property.

According to police, the couple entered a laundry located in the 1300 block of Hodgesville Road on Sept. 9 and alleged stole a cell phone from a customer’s purse.

“During the investigation the couple was identified through video surveillance,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Once the couple was located, Mr. Desrocher provided law enforcement with a fake name and was also in possession of a stolen check written out in the amount of $250.”

Desrocher is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond and Seitzer is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

