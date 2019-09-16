A Florida couple faces theft charges after allegedly stealing a phone from a laundry customer.
Jonathan Michael Desrocher, 37, of Deland, Florida, and Erica Tricia Seitzer, 33, of Springhill, Florida, were arrested Saturday. Desrocher is charged with third-degree theft of property, using false identity to obstruct justice, and third-degree possession of forged instrument. Seitzer is charged with third-degree theft of property.
According to police, the couple entered a laundry located in the 1300 block of Hodgesville Road on Sept. 9 and alleged stole a cell phone from a customer’s purse.
“During the investigation the couple was identified through video surveillance,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Once the couple was located, Mr. Desrocher provided law enforcement with a fake name and was also in possession of a stolen check written out in the amount of $250.”
Desrocher is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond and Seitzer is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.