An Atmore man wanted by the Florida Department of Correction (FDOC) was apprehended by the Dothan police during a routine traffic stop late Tuesday night.
Demarcus Deon Boggan, 42, is wanted by the FDOC on a charge of assault and domestic violence.
“Officers performed a routine traffic stop Tuesday which resulted in the arrest of Mr. Boggan,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.
Boggan is currently in the Houston County Jail on on bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.