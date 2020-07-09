An Atmore man wanted by the Florida Department of Correction (FDOC) was apprehended by the Dothan police during a routine traffic stop late Tuesday night.

Demarcus Deon Boggan, 42, is wanted by the FDOC on a charge of assault and domestic violence.

“Officers performed a routine traffic stop Tuesday which resulted in the arrest of Mr. Boggan,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

Boggan is currently in the Houston County Jail on on bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments