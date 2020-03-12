Florida launches ‘Operation Dry Streets’

Multiple law enforcement agencies have joined forces to launch Operation Dry Streets ahead of the Spring Break season.
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association, Florida Police Chief Association, and the Florida Highway Patrol officially launched the joint statewide initiative that focuses on keeping roads safe for citizens and visitors in Florida.
The operation is designed to target impaired drivers and those who jeopardize the public’s safety by disobeying the traffic laws in Florida.
The operation began Wednesday and will conclude Friday.
The following statistics will be recorded:
» Warnings issued
» Uniform traffic citations issued
» DUI arrests
» Driving while license suspended, revoked and or no driver’s license arrests and criminal citations
» Misdemeanor drug and other arrests
» Felony drug and other arrests
» Hours dedicated during this enforcement period
» Social media, sign messages, and related communications
» Citizen education efforts conducted through this operation
