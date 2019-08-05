A Washington County, Florida, man was arrested after police say he exchanged nude photos with a 16-year-old girl.
Austin Michael Lewis, 25, of Washington County, Florida, is charged with using an electronic device to seduce, solicit, or lure a child, and cruelty towards a child.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a family member of the victim contacted law enforcement after they received notifications from an app that alerted them to the possibility of inappropriate pictures being transmitted to and from the teenager’s phone.
An investigation resulted in Lewis’ arrest, said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews.
Lewis is currently in the Washington County Jail. No bond information is available at this time.
