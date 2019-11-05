JACKSON COUNTY, Florida – A Grand Ridge man is in jail on drug charges following a routine traffic stop Monday.
Gregory Dale Jones, 47, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies observed Jones vehicle traveling eastbound on Magnolia Road with no operable tag light. The vehicle was stopped on Rocky Creek Road.
“During the traffic stop a deputy observed a green unmarked prescription bottle, which Mr. Jones allegedly tried to conceal,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III.
Lewis also said Jones had an expired Florida driver’s license.
K-9 Roxy was utilized during the traffic stop to conduct a free-air sniff of the vehicle.
According to Roberts, 1.5 grams of a crystal-like substance was located in the bottle Jones tried to conceal.
Roberts said Jones claimed ownership of the drugs. Jones also informed officers where an altered light bulb could be found inside the vehicle, which had been used to smoke methamphetamine.
Jones was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility. Jones is also on probation and further charges for a probation violation are expected.
