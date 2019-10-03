A Sneads man is in custody after eluding officers while armed with a machete.

Adam Rey Chapa, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday and held for violation of parole.

According to law enforcement, the Jackson County Sheriff’s dispatch stating Chapa was at a residence on Salem Church Road armed with a machete. Chapa also had an active warrant for his arrest for a previous parole violation.

Sheriff Louis Roberts said once deputies arrived on the scene Chapa was observed fleeing the residence and multiple K9 units were dispatched.

A short time later, K9 units located Chapa, and he was apprehended and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

