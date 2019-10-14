SNEADS, Florida — A Grand Ridge, Florida, man is accused of eluding law enforcement by hiding in an attic.
Arlie Campbell, 45, was arrested Sunday on outstanding warrants.
According to Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller, officers received information informing law enforcement Campbell was inside an apartment at Willow Bend Apartments.
“Upon arrival at the apartment, officers observed Campbell run through the residence, and he then refused to come to the door of the apartment,” Miller said. “Campbell attempted to elude officering by crawling into the attic space onto the outer eave of the residence.”
Officers were able to access the outer eave and took Campbell into custody, Miller said. He was placed under arrest for his outstanding arrest warrants, and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
