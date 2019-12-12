CHIPLEY, Florida - Washington County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted a Highlands County man attempting to inject heroin while parked outside of a Chipley motel around midnight Tuesday.
Brian Thomas Harper, 37, of Sebring, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Deputies spotted an occupied Honda CRV parked behind a semi-trailer just outside of the Super 8 motel parking lot,” said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews. “As deputies approached the SUV and activated emergency lights, the driver, later identified as Harper, began to drive forward. He then abruptly stopped and exited his vehicle before reluctantly complying with deputies’ commands.”
K9 Titan was deployed and detected narcotics inside the vehicle.
A search revealed Harper was in possession of multiple items containing heroin, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also located a syringe loaded with heroin in the center console area.
“Harper told deputies he was trying to shoot up as they arrived,” Crews said.
Harper is booked into the Washington County Jail.
