A Sneads, Florida, man was arrested on drug charges Thursday during a routine traffic stop.

Paul Edward Gilley, 53, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were conducting proactive criminal interdiction patrols in the area of Mt. Tabor Road and Burbank Street in Marianna on Aug. 22, when a deputy observed a motorist traveling north not wearing a seatbelt.

“The deputy initiated a traffic stop and upon approaching the vehicle the driver, Paul Edward Gilley, informed officers there was a gun located underneath his seat,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III. “Mr. Gilley was removed from the vehicle a consensual search of his person revealed a container with crystal methamphetamine inside.”

Gilley was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

