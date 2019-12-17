GRAND RIDGE, Fla. – A Blountstown man was arrested for his role in a commercial burglary that occurred at Wright’s Recycling here on Sunday.
Malcom Snowden, 29, is charged with burglary, grand theft and dealing with stolen property.
During the investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, video surveillance footage was reviewed, which captured two male subjects entering the property and stealing multiple items.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III, employees with the business were able to identify one of the males on the video as Snowden. Employees provided deputies with a description of Snowden’s vehicle.
“Later that afternoon, the deputy who responded to the burglary was conducting routine patrols, and observed Snowden’s vehicle parked at another local business,” Roberts said. “The deputy made contact with Snowden and observed him still wearing the clothes shown in the video footage of the burglary. Items which had been reported stolen earlier that morning were also observed in plain view, in the back seat and more stolen items were recovered during a probable cause search.”
Snowden is currently in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.