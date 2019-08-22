A Grand Ridge, Florida, man was arrested Wednesday, after law enforcement say methamphetamine was located in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Steven Christopher Dawson, 37, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
According to the Jackson County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop Dawson at the intersection of Highway 69 and Reddoch Road for failure to display a vehicle tag.
“As deputies performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 69 and Reddoch Road, they approached Dawson and discovered he had just purchased the vehicle, and had not yet acquired a tag,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III. “Dawson was issued a warning for no tag. Subsequent to the traffic stop, a consensual encounter led to the discovery of a glass smoking pipe containing crystal methamphetamine.”
Dawson was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
