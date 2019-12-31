BONIFAY, Fla. – A Bonifay man was arrested Friday and charged with a sex crime involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.
Howard Monroe Hightower, 67, faces a felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor.
According to Washington County Florida Sheriff Kevin Crews, a warrant was obtained for Hightower’s arrest, and during an interview with law enforcement, he admitted to the allegations of sexual abuse.
Hightower was booked in the Washington County Jail, and no bond information was available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.