Florida man arrested on molestation charge

Howard Hightower

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

BONIFAY, Fla. – A Bonifay man was arrested Friday and charged with a sex crime involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.

Howard Monroe Hightower, 67, faces a felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor.

According to Washington County Florida Sheriff Kevin Crews, a warrant was obtained for Hightower’s arrest, and during an interview with law enforcement, he admitted to the allegations of sexual abuse.

Hightower was booked in the Washington County Jail, and no bond information was available.

