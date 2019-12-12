MARIANNA, Florida – Jackson County Sheriff deputies made a drug arrest and seized 7.7 grams of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop Wednesday.
James David Sims, 39, of Marianna, was booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III, deputies observed Sim’s vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Lawrenceville Road and Highway 90.
“A traffic stop was conducted and a warning was issued for the traffic violation,” Roberts said. “Sims gave consent to search his vehicle, and during the search 7.77 grams of a white, crystal-like substance was discovered in Sim’s belongings.”
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Sims admitted ownership of the illicit narcotics to deputies, Roberts said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.