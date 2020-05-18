DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Florida – A Walton County, Florida, man faces molestation charges involving a minor child.
Tanner Ray Whitford, 28, is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12.
Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted an interview with Whitford regarding the incident.
According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, during the interview process Whitford made several incriminating statements which lead to law enforcement obtaining a warrant for his arrest, as well as a search warrant for his residence.
The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force and Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Whitford Thursday.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, additional charges could be forthcoming in Walton County pending the results of a forensics examination of a computer located in Whitford's home.
