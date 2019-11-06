GRAND RIDGE, Florida – Jackson County Sheriff Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday only for deputies to learn the vehicle was not stolen.
According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Quinton Hollis, once deputies arrived on scene they began speaking with the complainant and the individual who borrowed the vehicle drove up in the yard.
Law enforcement spoke with the driver identified as Jesse Sanders Folsom, 22, of Grand Ridge, Florida. Deputies were familiar with Folsom, and knew he did not possess a valid driver’s license.
Folsom was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. He was booked in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
