After nine hours of deliberation, a Houston County jury found Joseph Dozier not guilty in the 2016 slaying of Christopher Damon Grimsley.

Joseph Dozier, a resident of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was arrested after surrendering to police on Sept. 4, 2016. He was accused of fatally shooting Grimsley with a .38-caliber semi-automatic pistol. The slaying occurred at about 2:10 p.m. at a residence on Squire Court in Dothan’s Ford Country subdivision behind Southeast Health.

Dozier's defense attorneys Steve Etheredge and Dustin Fowler are grateful that the jury understood this to be self-defense.

"This was a traffic incident between family members that resulted in a death," Etheredge and Fowler said. "But it was clearly self-defense and that's what the jury determined."

Police say the shooting was the result of an argument. Dozier surrendered to police later the same day.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments