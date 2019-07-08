An escaped mental patient from the Florida State Hospital was captured Sunday afternoon in Marianna, Florida.
Robert Celinko, 36, was captured Sunday afternoon shortly after 3:30 p.m. by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Marianna Police Department.
Celinko escaped the mental hospital in Chattahoochee, Florida, Sunday morning.
According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Edwards, the sheriff’s office received a call Sunday afternoon between 2:30 and 3 p.m., stating Celinko was seen jumping over the fence of the Sunland Center in Marianna, located on Florida Highway 71 North.
“From my understanding, at one time Celinko was a resident at Sunland and we believe he escaped the mental hospital trying to get back into the Sunland Center,” Edwards said.
According to Edwards, Sunland was placed on lockdown.
Celinko will be transported back to the Florida State Hospital. He is currently housed in the facility on unrelated charges of attempted sexual battery and sexual battery.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of Celinko, including the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Marianna Police Department. Due to Decatur County, Georgia, bordering the Florida State Hospital, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office also increased patrol until Celinko was back in custody.
