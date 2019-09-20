HOLMES COUNTY, Florida – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deemed a threat to Ponce de Leon High School non-credible, Friday.
An investigation by sheriff’s office Friday morning revealed the perceived threat was a result of an off-hand comment made about one student by another.
According to Sheriff John Tate, the alleged threat involved one student being singled out and labeled by another as ‘looking like someone who would be a school shooter.’
The comment began to circulate and snowballed until a student reported a possible threat to school officials, Tate said.
Morning school bus routes were in route when the information came in, with the school district and the Sheriff’s Office working quickly to notify parents. Additional school staff and deputies were posted on the school campus out of an abundance of caution.
The investigation resulted in the students found to be at the center of the threat’s origin being charged with disruption of school function.
“In this case, there was not an actual danger at the school. However, we always take these reports seriously,” Tate said. “I urge parents to speak with their children about making comments about others or joking about things like shootings or bomb threats. These topics are not a joking matter and can actually lead to felony charge. Additionally, more than half the school’s students missed out on vital instructional time as a result of a comment one student likely thought was ‘just a joke’.”
