A Florida woman faces a DUI manslaughter charge after the Florida Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in Wednesday’s vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 4-year-old child.
Terri Sheffield, 25, of Vernon, Florida, was traveling southbound on State Road 79 in Washington County, Florida, when the vehicle she was driving traveled onto the west shoulder of the road. The right side of Sheffield’s 2005 Ford F250 struck the dirt embankment of the ditch causing it to overturn onto its right side. The truck came to final stop on its right side facing south, claiming the life of a 4-year-old.
Sheffield received minor injuries during the incident. A second passenger, a 2-year-old toddler, was not injured.
