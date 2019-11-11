Florida woman strikes mother multiple times, arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Florida woman accused of striking her mother with her fist multiple times.

Brandy Nicole Tyus, 26, was arrested Saturday and charged with battery domestic violence.

According to investigators, deputies responded to a physical disturbance call Friday at 6:32 p.m. on Saye Lane near Marianna.

Once deputies arrived, they were notified Tyus reportedly struck her mother three times with a closed fist, causing minor injuries.

Tyus was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

