Florida woman strikes mother multiple times, arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Florida woman accused of striking her mother with her fist multiple times.
Brandy Nicole Tyus, 26, was arrested Saturday and charged with battery domestic violence.
According to investigators, deputies responded to a physical disturbance call Friday at 6:32 p.m. on Saye Lane near Marianna.
Once deputies arrived, they were notified Tyus reportedly struck her mother three times with a closed fist, causing minor injuries.
Tyus was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.