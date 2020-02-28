BONIFAY, Fla. — A combined effort between a florist, school officials and law enforcement led to the arrest of a Milton, Florida, man having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Aaron W. Ferrell, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with having inappropriate communications with a minor child by phone or computer.
According to Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, Ferrell placed an order with a florist for flowers to be sent anonymously to a child with a card reading “To my beauty from your beast.” The florist notified school officials.
An investigation revealed that Ferrell had plied the child with gifts and had used the SnapChat app and text messages to send her inappropriate messages and photos.
Ferrell admitted to the communications and relationship with the minor.
Tate said the arrest should remind the public to both report suspicious incidents and to be mindful of phone and social media use by children.
“This is a good example of ‘see something, say something’ at work,” Tate said. “The florists felt something wasn’t right with the situation and acted on it, possibility preventing this crime from evolving into something that would have been harmful to the child.”
Tate urges every parent to be proactive when it comes to their children’s internet and social media activity. Parents should be aware of what social media apps their children use and whom they are talking to when utilizing those apps and through text messages. “Don’t forget to have conversations with your children about online safety,” he said.
