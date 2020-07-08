GENEVA - A Geneva County woman who pleaded guilty to a harassment charge in February is now charged with murder in the shooting death of Danah Hudson Johnson, 40, of the Bellwood Community.
Andrea Charlene Wambles of the Bellwood Community was arrested June 30 after Geneva County Sheriff deputies found Johnson shot multiple times in the upper torso. She died on the scene.
According to court documents, Wambles pleaded guilty to a harassment charge in February and received a 90-day sentence, which was suspended and she was placed on unsupervised probation for 24 months.
Geneva County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to revoke Wambles’ suspended sentence following her murder charge.
Geneva County District Judge Stephen Smith has set a hearing to address the motion to revoke Wambles’ suspended sentence for July 15. Wambles’ preliminary hearing is also scheduled for July 15.
Wambles remains in the Geneva County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Law enforcement believes the shooting occurred over an ongoing feud between Wambles and Johnson,believed to be related to a male acquaintance of both women.
During the investigation, officers found Wambles’ vehicle hidden in the woods near the scene. A pistol investigators believe to be the one used in the shooting was also found.
