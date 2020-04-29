The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
April 24-28
» Kenneth Spann Jr., 23, drug trafficking, two counts of chemical endangerment the welfare of a child.
» Michael Walker, 34, failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree receiving stolen property.
» Douglas Campbell, 41, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence.
» Kevin Deon Corbitt, 41, second-degree domestic violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, nonsupport.
» Rodrielle Holder, 25, domestic violence by strangulation.
» Pearcy Lee Jr., 50, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
» Steven McMahan, 34, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
» Destine Miller, 21, trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.
» Charlie Sheppard, 444, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
» Shannon Hartsfield, 29, first-degree robbery, probation violation on five counts of illegal/possession of credit-debit card, probation violation on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
» Shawn Bryan, 20, four counts of sexual torture/sexual abuse using an inanimate object.
» Derrick Davis, 19, 14 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
» Bradley Grantham, 34, off bond on a charge of domestic violence-strangulation, off bond on two counts of third-degree burglary-unoccupied, off bond on a charge of third-degree domestic violence.
» Paula Johnson, 45, failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree theft of property, failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree assault, failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree burglary, failure to appear in court on a charge of breaking and entering a vehicle.
» Kelly Kincaid, 40, probation violation on a charge of chemical endangerment of a child.
» Jeremiah Luckado, 23, fugitive from justice.
» Romykal Shamor McCree, 18, first-degree robbery.
» Patrick Allen Parrish Sr., 50, fugitive from justice.
» Mathew Levi Taylor, 30, attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
» Charles Williamson, 28, second-degree domestic violence.
» Karyn Agrella, 44, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a synthetic narcotic.
» Aaron Baskerville Jr., 24, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property.
» Lexus Bramlett, 22, first-degree assault.
» Johnny Lee Jr., 37, probation violation on two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
» Keith Buford, 61, criminal trespassing.
» Tauris Hill, 42, failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic violence, second-degree burglary.
» Zaymarrius Tharp, 19, two counts of failure to appear in court on a charge of youthful offender.
» James Walker, 50, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
» Sushan Patterson, 40, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
» Nakia Thompson, 24, promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, failure to appear in court on a charge of attempting to elude, failure to appear in court on a charge of carrying pistol without license, failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
» Martin Weaver, 56, failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful possession/receiving a controlled substance.
