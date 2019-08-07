Judge vacancy confirmed, hearing set

Chris Kaminski

 Ledger file photo

Former Coffee County District Judge Chris Kaminski will never hold another judicial office in Alabama after pleading guilty to several ethics charges Tuesday.

Kaminski and the Alabama Court of the Judiciary reached a settlement, which the parties formalized in a hearing in Montgomery. Kaminski admitted to providing improper benefits to an Enterprise attorney with whom he has had a romantic relationship beginning in June 2017 in the agreement.

Download PDF Kaminski: Settlement agreement

The settlement dismissed one of the ethics charges that he was not “forthright and truthful” during the Judicial Inquiry Commission’s investigation of the allegations against him. As part of the agreement, Kaminski vows to never vie for a judicial position in the state.

Download PDF Kaminski: Final Judgement

Kaminski resigned on July 16, the day the Court of the Judiciary announced the charges.

For more on this story, check dothaneagle.com later.

