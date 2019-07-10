A Houston County judge handed down a sentence of more than 600 years to a former Cottonwood man who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse involving several victims, some between ages 12 and 16.
Raven Nathaniel Smith, 35, was arrested in August 2017, and was indicted on a raft of sex abuse charges to include one count of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, and 13 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, according to court documents.
In May 2018, Smith entered a guilty plea.
Court documents further indicate the potential crimes began as early as 2011.
Second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, and first-degree sexual abuse are felonies. Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class A misdemeanor.
Defense Attorney T.J. Haywood refused to make any comments, except he plans to file an appeal on behalf of this client.
