A Dale County judge sentenced a former Daleville Town Council member to seven years in the state penitentiary after pleading guilty to a sex charge.
Marvin Wise, 63, was sentenced in Judge Kimberly A. Clark’s courtroom Tuesday and taken into custody. He had sought probation in the adjudication of the case.
Wise was arrested in November 2017 and charged with enticing a child, second-degree rape, two counts of second degree sexual abuse, second-degree sodomy and possession of child pornography/obscene materials. He pleaded guilty to the sodomy charge and the other charges were dismissed.
Prosecutors attempted to have his bond revoked earlier this year after he allegedly sent a birthday card to his victim. According to court documents, the card included a message to the victim along with a phone number. The victim called the phone number and the defendant answered the phone, and began having a conversation with the victim asking her to change her story with law enforcement, to say that the alleged crime never occurred.
The card did not have a return address and was not signed by the sender.
Wise was appointed to the Daleville City Council in 2015 to fill a vacancy. He had sought a council position in 2012, but did not gain enough votes to win a seat on the five-member council, whose positions are selected at-large. He was re-elected in 2016 with the fifth-most votes.
Wise has lived in Daleville for more than 34 years and has worked for Army Fleet Support (AFS) for 32 years.
According to reports, Wise is a past member of the Daleville Water Board.
