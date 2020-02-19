A former Dothan attorney who bilked multiple clients of more than $10 million was released from prison Tuesday.
Frederick “Mitch” McNab was released from Kilby Correctional Facility after completing his five-year prison term under his split sentencing.
Circuit Judge P.B. McLauchlin Jr. sentenced McNab on Feb. 20, 2015 to what’s referred to as a 20-year split sentence, with five years to serve in prison followed by 15 years' probation. McNab pleaded guilty in December 2014 to over 50 felony theft charges.
McNab pleaded guilty to more than two dozen felony theft charges and 25 felony securities fraud-related charges in December 2014. McNab was originally charged by the Alabama Securities Commission with 31 offenses, but as part of the plea agreement six of those were dropped.
The 25-count Alabama Securities Act indictment McNab involved the misappropriation of funds totaling approximately $10,554,479 from multiple clients on different occasions from November 2002 to November 2013.
McNab pleaded guilty to illegally using client funds to pay earlier victim clients who believed their funds were secure in an account held or controlled by McNab and earning interest for the benefit of the victims. McNab pleaded guilty to using client funds for unrelated personal expenses.
McNab was originally arrested in 2013 on felony theft by deception charges related to an investigation by the Dothan Police Department, and again in 2015 by Houston County law enforcement officials on felony theft by deception charges.
McNab lost his license to practice law in Alabama in November 2013 as a result of alleged misappropriation of client funds on multiple occasions.
McLauchlin ordered McNab to pay $8,910,555 in restitution to the victims of the thefts.
Leslie Worrell, with the Alabama Securities Commission, told the court there were 16 victims in total, ranging from ages 56 to 81, who lost money from the McNab scheme. Worrell said one of the victims, a paraplegic, lost over $400,000, which was set up in a trust fund for his care by his mother.
Court records show McNab had over two dozen bank accounts at 12 different banks at the time of his arrest.
Records also show McNab admitted to investigators to the theft of estate and investor funds from at least 13 of his former clients. McNab also told investigators “in the spirit of cooperation” he would provide the state with a complete list of assets and bank accounts. McNab never provided the state with a complete list of assets.
Court records show while out on bail McNab liquidated an asset on June 17, 2014 described as a 2011 Porsche 911, which was purchased by Select Luxury Cars for $52,500. The funds were deposited into a new personal bank account held by McNab.
Records also show McNab sold a 1965 Piper PA-28-150 airplane on July 21, 2014, to an unidentified person for $16,000.
Records also show McNab sold a 2005 Maserati Coupe on Oct. 6, 2014, to Select Luxury Cars for $16,000, which was later deposited into a personal bank account held by McNab.
At the time of his conviction, several victims testified against McNab informing the court how McNab’s schemes ruined their lives:
Jean Huckabee testified she lost over $1 million from working with McNab. She said the money came from her and her husband’s earnings while they owned and ran Huckabee Oil Company.
“I think he should spend time in the penitentiary, at least 50 years,” she said. “It took us 54 years to make that money.”
Joseph Donofro, 60, testified how he and his two sisters lost their parent’s estate worth $300,000 by working with McNab.
“I am saddened and disappointed by Mitch’s actions,” Donofro said. “I counted on him as a friend. I’m struggling to forgive Mitch, but my faith calls me to.”
Vicky Thompson testified how she lost $847,000 from her mother’s estate by working with McNab. She said she watched her parent’s life savings vanish like “dust in the wind.”
“This crime has left myself and my entire family numb,” she said.
Thompson said her share of the estate’s funds would’ve helped her care for her husband who suffered from stage four lung cancer, which spread to his brain. She said there was no point of discussing a payment plan because the sum owed was so large.
“He’s lived a lavish lifestyle at the expense of others,” Thompson said. “I ask the court system to please not give Mr. McNab a slap on the wrist.”
Thompson said the court should hold McNab accountable for his actions.
Marcella West testified how she lost over $1 million from McNab, who she’d known for over 25 years.
“He assured me I could always count on him. In fact, I looked upon him as the son I never had,” she said. “He knew how concerned I was about my future as a single, 69-year-old cancer survivor. While he’s in prison, I want him to think about all the people he’s hurt, especially those who are handicapped.”
Norma Jean Danford told the Dothan Eagle in 2015 the sentence given to the former attorney was a joke for his theft and misappropriation of over $10 million.
“There is no justice,” Danford said. “We have been literally held up and robbed. Five years to me is a joke. I am 81 years old and I cannot replace a half million dollars ever.”
