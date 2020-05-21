A Dothan man faces theft charges after Dothan Police say he stole more than $9,000 worth of deep sea fishing equipment from his former employer located in the 1700 block of Kinsey Road.
William Alan Jacobs, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree theft of property.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, multiple incidents occurred between October 2019 and April 2020.
“During the investigation it was determined that while employed with the company, Jacobs allegedly used an access card without permission that allowed him to access certain areas of the business where he allegedly stolen several deep fishing rod and reels carrying a value of $9,920.00.”
Jacobs is out of jail on a $30,000 bond.
