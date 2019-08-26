A former Dothan McDonald’s worker is accused of making threats to shoot up his former place of employment after he was fired last week.
Jason Andrew Murphy 31, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats.
According to Police, Murphy was fired from the McDonald's located in the 2100 block of Ross Clark Circle, on Aug. 23.
“On Aug. 23 after Mr. Murphy was fired from his position with McDonald's, he allegedly made threats stating he was going to shoot up the business,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “After Murphy made the threats he left the restaurant, but came back to the location and started driving around the business. Fellow employees called law enforcement to report Murphy’s threats.”
In 2007, Murphy fired shots inside Primecare, when the business was located on Westgate Parkway. Employees were evacuated but none injured.
A judge sentenced him to 70 years on several charges including attempted Murder and making terror threats.
Murphy was granted parole in August 2018. Prosecutors are expected to file paperwork early this week seeking to revoke that parole.
Murphy was booked in the Dothan City Jail on a $15,000 bond.
