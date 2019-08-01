A Coffee County judge has ordered a former Enterprise kennel owner not to operate any business involving animals.
Previously Coffee County Circuit Judge Henry T. Reagan II issued an injunction forbidding Kountry Kennel owner Donna Lindgren from operating her boarding business in Enterprise.
Court documents show on Tuesday, July 30, Reagan issued an amending order and previous judgement dated June 4.
Reagan amended in his order Tuesday to clarify that Lindgren is permanently restrained from conducting any business related to animals, including but not limited to dogs.
Reagan also stated in the order, Lindgren is not to breed or sell animals. Lindgren may donate or give animals currently in her possession to good homes. Lindgren must also provide proper care and shelter at all times to the animals in her possession, keeping the animals properly secured in suitable and well-maintained kennels and fencing.
Lindgren, 43, was taken into custody by the Enterprise Police Department on charges of second-degree cruelty to animals back in May.
Lindgren’s kennel is located on Freedom Drive in Enterprise.
Police investigation began after a report from Aubrey Held, a resident who used the kennel’s services to board her two dogs, Kennedy and Butkus, from May 8 to May 12.
On May 15, detectives executed a search warrant at Kountry Kennel and discovered numerous dogs housed in unsanitary living conditions.
Detectives and Animal Control officers also seized a German shepherd dog that was severely emaciated.
Also during the month of May, Fort Rucker officials imposed restrictions on all military personnel forbidding them from using the kennel.
A memorandum, penned by Col. Brian E. Walsh, Garrison Commander at Fort Rucker, stated that the restrictions were “necessary to protect the health, welfare and safety of all military personnel” and “will remain in effect until further notice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.