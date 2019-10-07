After pleading guilty to the theft of more than $16,000 from a homeowners association, a former local non-profit director was granted entry into a pre-trial diversion program.
Susan Thompson Trawick, who served as executive director for the Dothan-Houston County Substance Abuse Partnership, was charged in August with first-degree theft of property, accused of stealing funds while serving as treasurer of Hidden Lake Homeowners’ Association.
Houston County Judge Todd Derrick issued an order of adjudication of guilty withheld.
According to Derrick’s order, upon receiving notice by the district attorney that Trawick successfully completed the pre-trial diversion the court will dismiss the case. If notice is received Trawick did not successfully complete the program in compliance with the agreement, the court will set a hearing date for entry of an adjudication of guilty of the charge of first-degree theft, and Trawick will be sentenced.
Following her arrest, Trawick was put on a leave of absence from her partnership position, and Judy Guiler was appointed interim director.
