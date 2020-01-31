COTTONDALE , Florida -- The former principal of Cottondale High School is charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Kenyonis “Ken” Granger turned himself in at the Jackson County Correctional Facility after a warrant was issued for his arrest following a lengthy investigation. Granger is also a political candidate seeking the office of Supervisor of Elections in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information Dec. 2, that the principal of Cottondale High School was having an inappropriate relationship with a student, said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III said.
“An investigation into the matter revealed that Granger, former principal at Cottondale High School, had in fact been inappropriate with a 16 year old student,” Louis said. “The investigation further revealed that Granger had been privately messaging the student since she was 14, however, it wasn’t until a year ago that Granger became inappropriate."
Copies of messages exchanged between Granger and the student were obtained and collaborated the student’s statement. Granger was confronted by the Jackson County School Board about his inappropriate actions involving a student, and he subsequently resigned as principal, a post he has held since 2018.
JCSO investigators say probable cause obtained during the investigation demonstrated that Granger, did in fact solicit or engage in sexual conduct with a student, which violated F.S. 800.101, Offense against students by authority figures (sexual conduct).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.