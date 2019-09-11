Police arrested four suspects in connection to the robbery of a female victim Wednesday morning, in the 500 block of Atlanta Street.
Azhane Catherine Moore, 20, of Headland; Jada Nicole Moore, 19, of Dothan; Rashiria Lashonda Robinson, 19, of Dothan; and Khadija Renae Daniels, 22, of Dothan; were arrested and charged with robbery-street-strong arm.
According to Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins, the incident took place Wednesday between 2:30 and 3 a.m.
“During the investigation, it was determined the victim was in the street talking on the phone when the four suspects assaulted the victim, and took her phone and handbag,” Watkins said. “The handbag was later recovered, but the phone has not been located at this time.”
The victim received minor bruising, Watkins said..
According to police, the victim and suspects are acquaintances.
Moore, Moore, Robinson, and Daniels are booked in jail on a $5,000 bond each.
