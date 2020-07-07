Four vehicle accident claims the life teenager; one charged with DUI

WICKSBURG - A four-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 15-year-old New Brockton girl Monday afternoon, and left a 17-year-old boy, critically injured. The crash occurred on U.S. 84 at the intersection of Alabama 123, eight miles west of Dothan.
The driver of one vehicle involved in the crash was arrested and charged with DUI.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 15-year-old was killed when the 2015 Nissan Altima she was a passenger in was struck from behind by a F150 driven by Anthony Miquel Bishop, 55, of Enterprise, around 4 p.m.
ALEA said two additional vehicles were damaged in the crash. Three occupants traveling in the Nissan Altima were transported to Flowers Hospital. One remains in critical condition. Bishop was also transported to the hospital, and was charged with DUI. Additional charges are pending.
No further information is available at the time. Troopers continue to investigate.
