Four Wiregrass area inmates classified as violent offenders will seek parole before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles next week.
Raymond Doss of Houston County is serving a life sentence handed down in 2005. According to court documents, he was convicted on a charge of first-degree rape in Houston County and has served 19 years, five months of the life sentence. According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Doss was previously paroled once in his criminal career. He was convicted in 1998 on two counts of third-degree burglary in Houston County. He was sentenced to serve four years, but was paroled after serving nine months. He was sent back to prison in 2000 on a 15-year sentence for attempt to commit a controlled substance crime in Houston County, but was released from prison after serving less than a third of his sentence.
Dustin Flowers of Houston County was sentenced to serve a 17-year sentence for a violent crime of trafficking methamphetamines and for manufacturing a controlled substance in Houston County. Flowers has served nearly six years of his sentence. According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Flowers was previously convicted of third-degree escape, third-degree burglary and second-degree receiving stolen property, in Houston County.
Vincent Edward Hawkins of Houston County is serving a life sentence for a 1990 murder conviction in Houston County. Court documents show he was also convicted on a charge of second-degree assault in 1990 and shooting into an occupied vehicle in 1992, both in Houston County. Hawkins has served roughly 31 years, nine month of the life sentence.
Bernard Johnson of Dale County is serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted on a charge of first-degree sodomy and a 20-year-sentence for first-degree attempted rape, both in Dale County. According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Johnson has served 19 years and three months of his 30-year sentence.
