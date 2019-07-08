A Troy man was transported to a local hospital Thursday, July 4 with life-threatening injuries.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, police officers responded to a fight Thursday night just before 10 p.m. on Pike County Road 3057.
“Once officers arrived on the scene they were notified a 32-year-old male who had been involved in the fight was transported to Troy Regional Medical by a private vehicle,” said Barr. “It was determined the individual had suffered a stab wound to the chest area. He was later transported by Haynes Ambulance to a Montgomery hospital with life-threatening injuries.”
The knife was recovered and placed into evidence.
A 54-year-old male was still on the scene when officers arrived, and was taken into custody for an existing alias warrant issued by the Troy Municipal Court, Barr said. No charges have been filed.
“During the initial investigation it was determined the two men were involved in an argument before the situation turned physical,” Barr said. “No further information about this case is available. The case is still under investigation at this time.”
Anyone with any information regarding Thursday’s stabbing is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.
