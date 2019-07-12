Dothan Police arrested a fourth suspect in a robbery that occurred on 2000 block of Roebuck Street Wednesday, where one victim was robbed and beat up.
Jalen Kendel Whaley, 21, of Dothan, was arrested July 11 and is charged with second-degree robbery.
Charged earlier with second-degree robbery are Charles Gregory Byrd, 56, Gregory Austin Byrd, 24, and Devonta Remond Daniels, 25, all of Dothan. Police say the robbery is a result of an ongoing dispute between the victim and the suspects.
“Following a lengthy altercation between all parties involved, the suspects went to an area where the victim was located, and allegedly hit the victim multiple times in the facial area and stomach area,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “During the physical altercation, the suspects stole $140 from the victim’s person and a Baltimore Orioles Cal Ripken Jr. jersey.”
The jersey has been recovered.
All four suspects are out of jail on a $30,000 bond.
