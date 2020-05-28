A Houston County woman free on bond for a murder charge in a 2016 slaying was arrested on drug charges Wednesday was released again on another bond until prosecutors had her freedom revoked.
Dama Nell Clark, 46, is back in jail after Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones filed a revocation motion.
Clark is charged with felony murder in the 2016 death of Paxton Kennedy, 23. She was arrested Wednesday for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Clark is one of three suspects that are charged in Kennedy’s death, and originally faced capital murder charges. However, Jones requested a potential issuance of a new indictment and the case was sent back to the grand jury. Clark was indicted on a lesser charge of felony murder in October 2019.
A May trial date scheduled for Clark has been delayed, as are all jury trials, due to the coronavirus. No new date has been given for Clark’s trial.
