The Dothan Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting at a local lounge that sent one victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Dothan Capt. Will Glover, officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the Plum Lounge.

“Once on scene officers located a male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the leg area,” Glover said.

According to Glover no arrest has been made, and the victim is refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.

