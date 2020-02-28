The Dothan Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting at a local lounge that sent one victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Dothan Capt. Will Glover, officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the Plum Lounge.
“Once on scene officers located a male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the leg area,” Glover said.
According to Glover no arrest has been made, and the victim is refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.